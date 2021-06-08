17,128 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,128 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.29.

SWN opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

