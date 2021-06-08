$178.03 Million in Sales Expected for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will announce sales of $178.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $174.30 million to $181.76 million. Kaman posted sales of $177.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $746.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $746.08 million to $746.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $786.99 million, with estimates ranging from $777.70 million to $796.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. Kaman’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE KAMN traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.15. 80,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,909. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

