19,303 Shares in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 215.6% during the first quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 1,733,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,120 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the first quarter worth $53,053,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Slack Technologies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 87,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Slack Technologies by 127.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 19,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the first quarter worth $412,000. 65.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WORK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

In other Slack Technologies news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,022,178.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,111,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WORK stock opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 30.26% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

