1,995 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by First National Bank

First National Bank purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,995 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 14,196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.51. 141,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,791,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $2,117,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,497,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,006,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,455,893 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

