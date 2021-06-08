$2.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will announce sales of $2.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.44 billion and the lowest is $2.31 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $9.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $9.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.23.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.45. 509,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,687. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $130.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

