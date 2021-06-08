$2.88 EPS Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.98. Primerica reported earnings per share of $2.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $11.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $12.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,061. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $482,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,387.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,770,172 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Primerica by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,841,000 after purchasing an additional 166,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,947,000 after purchasing an additional 100,932 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,171,000 after acquiring an additional 218,581 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,210,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Primerica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

PRI traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,370. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.62. Primerica has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.