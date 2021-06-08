20,945 Shares in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPSR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. 57.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.83. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.