21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $224.37 million-227.42 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNET. Citigroup raised their target price on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.67.

21Vianet Group stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.20.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a negative net margin of 65.34%. Equities analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

