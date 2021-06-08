22,214 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

NYSE:HWM opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.92. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.