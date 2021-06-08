$225.54 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will post sales of $225.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.60 million to $235.47 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $195.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $988.82 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $953.28 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,027 shares of company stock valued at $840,387. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.41. 1,040,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,808. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

