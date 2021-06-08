23,546 Shares in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCAHU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth about $4,950,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth about $16,830,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth about $5,979,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth about $1,980,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAHU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

