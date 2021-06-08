$24.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to post sales of $24.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $24.99 billion. Target reported sales of $22.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full-year sales of $102.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.64 billion to $104.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $102.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.04 billion to $107.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

Target stock traded up $4.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.36. The company had a trading volume of 209,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,324. Target has a 52 week low of $114.81 and a 52 week high of $232.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Target by 34.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Target by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Target by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Target by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

