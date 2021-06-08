$247.40 Million in Sales Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post sales of $247.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.10 million. LivaNova reported sales of $182.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $983.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $979.30 million to $987.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.00 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,956,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,973,000 after buying an additional 206,295 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 12.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 34.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $1,123,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $773,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIVN traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $79.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,069. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

