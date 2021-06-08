$248.86 Million in Sales Expected for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to announce $248.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250.00 million and the lowest is $247.67 million. FireEye posted sales of $229.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. FireEye has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Watters purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $468,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 253,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FireEye by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $267,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,925 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in FireEye by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,424,195 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $67,011,000 after acquiring an additional 232,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth $59,837,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FireEye by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $43,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the 1st quarter worth $34,095,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

