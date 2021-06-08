2,718 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by First National Bank

First National Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,198,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $22,125,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.63. 17,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.37. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.