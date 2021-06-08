27,456 Shares in Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Empower at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empower in the first quarter worth about $35,197,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Empower in the 4th quarter worth about $4,020,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Empower in the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Empower in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in Empower in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Empower in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Empower stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. Empower Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

Empower Profile

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

