2,883 Shares in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,883 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCOM. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $128.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.36. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

