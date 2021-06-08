$3.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will post $3.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the highest is $3.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $11.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.54 billion to $10.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

RS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RS traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.08. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $181.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.