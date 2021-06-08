$3.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to announce sales of $3.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.57 billion and the lowest is $3.11 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $13.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.00 billion to $14.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JWN. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,129. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.

In other news, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at $90,906,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987 in the last 90 days. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 87.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

