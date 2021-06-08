$3.32 Million in Sales Expected for Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) to announce sales of $3.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oblong’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.59 million. Oblong reported sales of $2.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oblong will report full-year sales of $15.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.93 million to $18.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.15 million, with estimates ranging from $28.95 million to $29.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oblong.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 70.39%.

OBLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on Oblong in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oblong from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bradley Woods reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oblong in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBLG. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oblong during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,244,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Oblong in the first quarter worth $17,097,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oblong in the first quarter worth $579,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Oblong in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oblong by 70.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26,122 shares in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OBLG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.71. 109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,505. The company has a market capitalization of $98.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22. Oblong has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

