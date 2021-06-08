$325.85 Million in Sales Expected for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to announce $325.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $323.20 million to $328.50 million. Horace Mann Educators reported sales of $314.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $146,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,397,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 127.9% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 422,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 237,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth about $8,784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth about $8,489,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth about $6,338,000. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.39. 152,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

