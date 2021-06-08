$426.20 Million in Sales Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to report sales of $426.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $432.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $419.04 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $256.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

WSC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $27,886,562.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 20,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 526.2% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 287,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 241,671 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,764.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 192,952 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 79.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,553,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,117,000 after buying an additional 688,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

