4,498 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after buying an additional 2,658,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,001 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,642,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,240 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,071,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,374,041,000 after buying an additional 168,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,971,000 after buying an additional 93,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,674,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $54.52 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.