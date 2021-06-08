$454.47 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will announce sales of $454.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $440.99 million to $467.40 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $509.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,731,000 after acquiring an additional 705,924 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 19.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,651 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 37.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,474,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,875 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 530,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

MD stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 790,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,494. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.15. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

