$460.56 Million in Sales Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report $460.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $459.00 million and the highest is $462.80 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $405.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

NASDAQ GIII traded up $3.36 on Wednesday, reaching $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 26,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

