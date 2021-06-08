$478.21 Million in Sales Expected for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to report $478.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $466.00 million and the highest is $490.84 million. HEICO reported sales of $386.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.88.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in HEICO by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 23,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HEICO by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in HEICO by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEI stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,305. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 78.68, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.53. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $92.45 and a fifty-two week high of $147.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.81.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

