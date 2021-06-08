$516.75 Million in Sales Expected for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) to post sales of $516.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $503.80 million and the highest is $531.00 million. TCF Financial posted sales of $511.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TCF Financial.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $513.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.38 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

TCF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.71. 998,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.76. TCF Financial has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $229,041.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $184,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,435 shares of company stock worth $1,506,230. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCF. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TCF Financial by 52.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

