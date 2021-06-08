$540.30 Million in Sales Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will report sales of $540.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $532.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $548.59 million. Kirby reported sales of $541.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. Kirby’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEX. G.Research lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.75. 256,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,013. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Kirby has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $70.60.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,107 shares of company stock worth $2,003,354. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

