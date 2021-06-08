$558.29 Million in Sales Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to report $558.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $540.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $577.10 million. Harsco reported sales of $447.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 3,222.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the first quarter worth about $174,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Harsco stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,538. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.94 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05. Harsco has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

