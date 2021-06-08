$57.88 Million in Sales Expected for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will post $57.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 million and the highest is $114.50 million. Vir Biotechnology reported sales of $66.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $273.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.76 million to $413.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $610.18 million, with estimates ranging from $234.86 million to $985.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $664,621.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,660,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,742,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $423,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,108. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,153,000 after buying an additional 521,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,316 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,817,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,705,000 after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,451,000 after acquiring an additional 885,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,239,000 after purchasing an additional 111,047 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIR stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.42. 821,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,387. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of -1.78.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

