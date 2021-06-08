599 Shares in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Acquired by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MED. Comerica Bank raised its position in Medifast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Medifast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Medifast during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total transaction of $310,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MED opened at $306.12 on Tuesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.59 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.14.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

MED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.