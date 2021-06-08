$6.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will post $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.09 and the highest is $7.43. Sanderson Farms reported earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 342.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $13.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAFM. Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

In other news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAFM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,328. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $108.57 and a 1-year high of $177.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

