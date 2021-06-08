$6.79 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to announce sales of $6.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.10 million and the highest is $7.48 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance posted sales of $4.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full year sales of $27.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $29.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.82 million, with estimates ranging from $25.60 million to $30.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 112.18% and a return on equity of 15.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NREF opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 889.18 and a current ratio of 889.18. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $21.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.38%.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,257.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NREF. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

