600 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Purchased by Group One Trading L.P.

Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 164,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after acquiring an additional 38,798 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,506,000 after purchasing an additional 239,044 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 41.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,358. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. As a group, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.