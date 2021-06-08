600 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Purchased by Group One Trading L.P.

Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 164,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after acquiring an additional 38,798 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,506,000 after purchasing an additional 239,044 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 41.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter.
FTI Consulting stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,358. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38.
In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.
FTI Consulting Company Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.
See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).
Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.