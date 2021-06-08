$643.02 Million in Sales Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will report $643.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $806.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $532.80 million. First Solar posted sales of $642.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.76.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.01. 1,121,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.83. First Solar has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $112.50.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $240,389.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,319.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,284,073 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. FMR LLC raised its position in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

