$655.97 Million in Sales Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will announce sales of $655.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $621.00 million and the highest is $685.91 million. Visteon posted sales of $371.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.65 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Visteon by 3,338.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of VC traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.89. 300,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -599.48 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.82.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

