6,909 Shares in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at $22,725,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at $2,628,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citi Trends by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,043,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at $1,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

In related news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,317 shares of company stock worth $1,765,775. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CTRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Citi Trends stock opened at $85.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $803.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $111.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.51.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.58% and a net margin of 7.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.