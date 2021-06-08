$7.13 Billion in Sales Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to announce sales of $7.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.83 billion and the highest is $7.36 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $5.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $27.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.10 billion to $27.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.85 billion to $35.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.62.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,385. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.89. 1,670,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,892. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $106.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

