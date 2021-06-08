$786.61 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will announce sales of $786.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $840.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $732.65 million. Cabot posted sales of $518.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBT. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.67. Cabot has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Cabot by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Cabot by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,602,000 after purchasing an additional 259,127 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

