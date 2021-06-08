8,687 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,656 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,902 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,974 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.66. 26,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,354,363. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.94. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

