8PAY Price Reaches $0.0348 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $352,296.73 and $10,638.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00064497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.19 or 0.00254899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.09 or 0.00229772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.18 or 0.01166610 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,098.91 or 0.99544044 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.