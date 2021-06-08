9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.71.

NMTR stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.09. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,074,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,066. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Sitar purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 179,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,338. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $450,000. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 113,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

