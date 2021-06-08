9,266 Shares in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.63%.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

