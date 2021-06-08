AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AAON were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in AAON by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in AAON by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $73,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,939.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 19,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,236,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,942 in the last ninety days. 21.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAON stock opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.52.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

AAON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.