AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ABCL) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

AbCellera Biologics’ (NASDAQ:ABCL) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, June 9th. AbCellera Biologics had issued 24,150,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $483,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of AbCellera Biologics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABCL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.34. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $71.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion and a PE ratio of 58.29.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. Analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $903,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 2,353.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 69,415 shares in the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.