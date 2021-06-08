Abulaba Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 77.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Abulaba has traded down 36.2% against the dollar. Abulaba has a market capitalization of $760.26 and $88.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abulaba coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00073447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00027111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.15 or 0.00989888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.53 or 0.09992688 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00051862 BTC.

Abulaba Coin Profile

Abulaba is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Abulaba Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

