Abyss Token Price Tops $0.0151 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Abyss Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00072075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00026532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.24 or 0.00995618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.75 or 0.09658310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00050866 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

