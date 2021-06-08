Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.34.

ASO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

