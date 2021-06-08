Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.34.
ASO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.
NASDAQ:ASO opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
See Also: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.