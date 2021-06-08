Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $173.99 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,226 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $173,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 3.3% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in The Clorox by 4.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.62. 7,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.46. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $175.55 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

