Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $247.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,827,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865,242 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.0% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $247,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.98. 72,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,616,519. The company has a market capitalization of $332.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $113.76 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.